Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Maina dismissed the notice as fake, stating that it is a doctored document pushed out by UDA’s political opponents will ill motives.

Without mentioning the opponents behind the notice, the UDA Secretary-General noted that it is synonymous with committing forgery.

"Desperation by the masters of forgeries," Maina noted in a brief response, leaving no doubt that the notice did not originate from her office or the UDA party.

Pulse Live Kenya

The fake notice urged all party supporters to take to the street on Monday, September 5 from 8:00 a.m. ahead of the verdict by the seven-judge bench on the presidential election petition challenging William Ruto's victory.

"This is to inform our supporters that we shall have a protest from 8:00 a.m. As a party, with its coalition, we feel that our victory and the will of the Kenyan people wants to overturned by a few individuals," the fake notice read in part.

A quick review by this writer established that the fake notice lacked key features of notices issued by the UDA party.

A green strip on the header and a yellow one at the footer, where the address of the party offices normally written was clearly missing in the fake notice.

Police statement ahead of Monday verdict by Supreme Court

Ahead of the ruling, the National Police Service has issued a statement outlining several measures put in place to maintain security and guarantee peace.

"We wish to advice the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes.

"Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed. Traffic police officers shall be deployed adequately to direct traffic around the Court facility," read the statement in part.