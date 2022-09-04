RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Charles Ouma

Maina dismissed the notice as fake

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina
UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina has responded to a notice that went viral, calling for peaceful protests by UDA supporters across the country ahead of the Supreme Court Ruling on the presidential petition on Monday, September 5.

Read Also

Maina dismissed the notice as fake, stating that it is a doctored document pushed out by UDA’s political opponents will ill motives.

Without mentioning the opponents behind the notice, the UDA Secretary-General noted that it is synonymous with committing forgery.

"Desperation by the masters of forgeries," Maina noted in a brief response, leaving no doubt that the notice did not originate from her office or the UDA party.

UDA party Secretary-General Veronica Maina during a past delegates meeting
UDA party Secretary-General Veronica Maina during a past delegates meeting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

The fake notice urged all party supporters to take to the street on Monday, September 5 from 8:00 a.m. ahead of the verdict by the seven-judge bench on the presidential election petition challenging William Ruto's victory.

"This is to inform our supporters that we shall have a protest from 8:00 a.m. As a party, with its coalition, we feel that our victory and the will of the Kenyan people wants to overturned by a few individuals," the fake notice read in part.

A quick review by this writer established that the fake notice lacked key features of notices issued by the UDA party.

A green strip on the header and a yellow one at the footer, where the address of the party offices normally written was clearly missing in the fake notice.

Ahead of the ruling, the National Police Service has issued a statement outlining several measures put in place to maintain security and guarantee peace.

"We wish to advice the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes.

"Access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, and all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed. Traffic police officers shall be deployed adequately to direct traffic around the Court facility," read the statement in part.

The acting Inspector General assured Kenyans of peace and security regardless of the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court and appealed to Kenyans not to travel from their current residencies over fear of chaos.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Ruto’s bodyguards act swiftly after security breach in Nakuru [Photos]

Kalonzo dropped for National Assembly Speaker as Azimio unveils new line-up

Kalonzo dropped for National Assembly Speaker as Azimio unveils new line-up

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Khalwale stages guitar performance during son's birthday [Video]

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Veronica Maina responds to viral notice calling for protests by UDA supporters

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Police issue 6 important updates ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Monday

Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Cracks emerge in Azimio ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

KeNHA issues advisory as motorist spend the night along Nairobi-Nakuru-highway

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed