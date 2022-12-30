Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies

The prime-time news anchor passed on following a battle with cancer, confirming her death, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Managing Director Samuel said the late Kasavauli died on the night of December 29, 2022.

"It is true. She passed on yesterday night. It is related to the cancer ailment that she's been bravely fighting in the recent past," Maina said.

Kasavuli was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital in October where members of the media fraternity mobilised for blood donors to help the former KTN and Citizen TV news anchor.

On May 6, 2022, Kasavuli was inducted into the Lifetime Achievement award for her remarkable career spanning several decades and for her role in the growth of journalism and the media in Kenya.

Kasavuli began her media career in 1980 at the Voice of Kenya which was later renamed KBC before she switched to the television wing of the station in 1985.

In 1990, Kasavuli joined KTN which was just starting where she anchored the news for close to two decades before she moved to Royal Media Owned Citizen TV in 2007.

She stayed at Citizen TV where she held different positions until she retired in 2015 to work on her personal projects.

Kasavuli made a comeback to TV screens in 2021, eight years after retiring as part of KBC's relaunch strategy where she anchored weekend news.