Raila caught up in controversial video after Azimio rally in Wajir

Mr Odinga has long enjoyed political support from the North-Eastern region along with its leaders and it is perceived as one of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's strongholds.

Following the former Prime Minister's rally on Tuesday, a video surfaced online which seemed to indicate that the presidential hopeful used the controversial political slur, "madoadoa".

Madoadoa, a Swahili word meaning 'spots', became a derogatory term after Kenya went through the 2007/2008 post-election violence. The term had been used to incite ethnic communities to turn against members of other communities in metropolitan towns across the country.

While the authenticity of the video is yet to be established, the 11-second clip has caused an uproar among political commentators online.

The video, however, when submitted to a quick fact-check seems to have been a doctored clip.

How to spot a fake video online

Fact-checkers recommend that social media users learn how to spot fake videos and avoid sharing them because they have often been used to spread political propaganda in Kenya.

In the video of Mr Odinga being circulated online, microphones the politician was holding as he spoke covered his mouth at certain sections which made it hard to match the audio sound to the movement of his lips.

The video is also contained multiple instances of what video editors refer to as 'jump cuts', indicating that the footage may have been cut a re-edited, further causing speculation over its authenticity.

Irungu Kang'ata and the fake Sabina Joy video

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata, in September 2021, was also caught up in a similar implicating video where it is purported that he had attended a Parliamentary session in breach of house rules on virtual participation.

Mr Kang'ata denied claims that he logged into a Senate session from popular Nairobi cathouse, Sabina Joy, and discredited a widely shared video in which it seemed that he had attended a Senate sitting virtually from the bar.

While defending himself, he noted that the fake video defamed his character as a father and caused embarrassment to his family.

Kang'ata added: "Today it is me, tomorrow it is another Senator and the dignity of this house will be impugned. Mr Speaker please seize this opportunity to call those editors to appear before the Powers and Privileges Committee of this house and take remedial actions because once they picked up that story, they gave it legitimacy. You have the power to punish those media houses."