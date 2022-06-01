Vihiga High efforts to curb contrabands pay off after deploying sniffer dogs [Photos]

The school’s management deployed police officers who with the help of sniffer dogs unearthed rolls of bhang and other drugs concealed in food items such as cakes and food cans.

A statement released by the National Police Service (NPS) said students have previously deviced means of sneaking contrabands in the school which the school’s management has been unable to detect.

“This followed an invitation by the School Principal in his efforts to enhance and complement the capacity of the school's security personnel in screening drugs, contrabands and other dangerous instruments that could be smuggled into the school,” read the statement by the NPS.

Pulse Live Kenya

The students had beat the school management in concealing of contrabands which the school management was unable to identify thereby leading to drugs and other substances sneaking to school.

“In the past, undisciplined students have been linked to treacherous ways of concealing drugs and contraband to schools, in a way that has at times beaten school’s dragnet. Some of the items recovered include 5 rolls of bhang, unidentified yellow tablets concealed inside pages of an exercise book, packets of pancakes, cans of peanut butter, and baked soya beans,” the NPS wrote on twitter.

Led by Inspector Ezekiel Njagi, the deputy Nyanza Regional K-9 officer, the dogs frisked the students who were caught by surprise as they entered the school premises.

Items seized after search Pulse Live Kenya