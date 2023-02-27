ADVERTISEMENT
Opulent hotel where US First Lady spent her nights in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Aside from the hotel's facilities such as the presidential suite, its recent security upgrades made it a top contender to host US First Lady Jill Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden signs the visitors book at State House, Nairobi on February 24, 2023
US First Lady Jill Biden signs the visitors book at State House, Nairobi on February 24, 2023

Villa Rosa Kempinski is one of the most luxurious hotels in Kenya. It is a five-star hotel located in Westlands, Nairobi.

The hotel has played host to a number of high-profile individuals in the past, including world leaders like former US President Barack Obama, celebrities, and business moguls.

On Friday evening, February 24, the hotel welcomed another distinguished guest - US First Lady Jill Biden.

Jacqueline Mahugu, a Kenyan journalist who was assigned to cover Ms Biden’s visit, described the first lady’s security as so tight, that nobody from the press team caught a glimpse of her in the hotel.

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden during her tour in Kenya
US First Lady Dr Jill Biden during her tour in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

She was staying at Villa Rosa Kempinski, and there would be similar thorough checks every time we arrived at the hotel, surrounded by Secret Service agents, Kenyan military officers and the police.

Despite us starting our day from where she was staying -Kempinski, we never actually saw her on the premises or get in or leave. We were never sure which vehicle she would be in,” she recounted.

Aside from the hotel's facilities such as the presidential suite, its recent security upgrades made it a top contender.

Presidential Suite at Villa Rosa Kempinski
Presidential Suite at Villa Rosa Kempinski Pulse Live Kenya
villa-rosa-kempinski-13205-31ea69ff0284f3b4ca75475dfcf33c4d747730b6.jpg
villa-rosa-kempinski-13205-31ea69ff0284f3b4ca75475dfcf33c4d747730b6.jpg ece-auto-gen
Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi
Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In 2022, Kempinski's management announced plans to put up a bulletproof barrier on a section of the hotel facing the Nairobi Expressway.

Over the weekend, the US First Lady's convoy was also spotted along Parklands Road refuelling.

US First Lady Jill Biden's motorcade fueling at a gas station along Parklands Road in Nairobi.
US First Lady Jill Biden's motorcade fueling at a gas station along Parklands Road in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Only nine Kenyan journalists were selected to be intergrated with the First Lady's press team and were given red passes to join her motorcade.

According to Jacqueline, they all had to undergo multiple layers of security checks before and during the first lady’s visit.

At every place Dr Biden visited throughout her tour, movements were tightly controlled, and journalists were instructed on how to conduct themselves.

Kenya has in the past received many high profile US government officials including presidents and and their first ladys.

As has always been the case, the host government usually collaborates with US authorities to ensure safety.

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden during her tour in Kenya
US First Lady Dr Jill Biden during her tour in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The First Lady's security detail, which included members of the Secret Service works closely with Kenyan security agencies to put in place a comprehensive security plan for the visit.

The plan includes measures to secure the venues and routes that the First Lady would be visiting, as well as the surrounding areas.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

