Villager interrupts burial of Rigathi Gachagua's brother to ask for money [Video]

As Rigathi was making his speech, the man who was later identified as Muchangi approached the podium and leaned into the MP’s ear to whisper a message.

This caught the mourners by surprise forcing the newly appointed Kenya Kwanza running mate to acknowledge that he knew the ‘intruder’ to allay fears.

The MP then reached into his blazer and handed the rugged villager a Sh1,000 note amid laughter which was a welcome comical relief during the emotional ceremony.

“Anasema nimpange mapema kuna mahali anaenda. Ni rafiki yangu anaitwa Muchangi…tuliagana na yeye 18 years ago that kila tukionanana nampa Sh1,000. Sasa ameniambia amengoja kutoka 10:00 a.m. na kuna mahali anataka kwenda na ameshindwa kungojea

"(He is my friend Muchangi, 18 years ago we agreed that every time we meet I'd give him Sh1,000. He was letting me know that he has been waiting since 10:00 a.m. and because he has somewhere else to go, he had to speak to me before he left),” Rigathi made light of the incident.

Rigathi eulogises elder brother James Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua eulogised his brother James Gachagua as the head of their family after being appointed by their late father.

Speaking during his brother’s burial on Tuesday, May 17 in Nyeri County, Gachagua said the deceased had managed to unite the family in the absence of their patriarch.

The MP, who was recently picked as the running mate to Deputy President William Ruto, said his late brother pushed him to join politics.

When Nderitu Gachagua declared he was going to vie for the Nyeri Governor post in 2013, James on the other hand tried his luck in the Mathira parliamentary seat.

Unfortunately, Only one of the two brothers was elected; Nderitu became the first governor of Nyeri.