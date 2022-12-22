Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu dies

The family said that Gathu passed away on Thursday, December 22 while at Mediheal Hospital.

"Good morning friends and family... This morning I have received a phone call from Mediheal Hospital informing me that our brother Gibson has rested. It's been a journey but in all God is still on the throne," read the message from the family.

Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier this year, the actor underwent a kidney transplant and was then discharged to recover at home in August.

In is not clear when he was readmitted at Mediheal Hospital.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among those who contributed to Gibson’s medical fund, to which he made a personal donation of Sh2 million.

In 2020, he experienced kidney failure but had the courage to keep going.

The late actor sought a kidney transplant as a long-term solution for his condition which required him to attend dialysis three times a week.