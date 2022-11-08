RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Viral video of NYS officer cleaning Ababu Namwamba's shoes sparks uproar

Denis Mwangi

The NYS director general stopped Ababu Namwamba from giving the officer a generous tip

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is on the spot over a video which has gone viral on social media.

In the video that surfaced on Monday, November 7, a uniformed National Youth Service officer could be seen cleaning CS Namwamba’s shoes.

The NYS officer was squatting on the ground and the CS put his hands in his pocket and expressed satisfaction over the uniformed officer’s excellent show shining skills.

NYS officer who cleaned Ababu Namwamba's shoes
NYS officer who cleaned Ababu Namwamba's shoes Pulse Live Kenya

And I hope Madam Director General allows a tip," Ababu said to NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa who was also present.

However, the NYS DG said that service was part of the discipline instilled during training and therefore the CS should not give a tip.

"No! No! We do not allow a tip. It is part of their discipline," she said.

CS Namwamba was at the NYS headquarters in Nairobi, where he officially received the NYS docket, which was transferred from the Ministry of Public Service to the Minisyry of Sports.

The video has drawn reactions from Kenyans who criticised CS Namwamba for what they termed as demeaning.

Ababu Namwamba stepping into the NYS as the boss he is. This Hustler government of William Ruto and Riggy G will show us wonders, This is uncalled for even if it means you being the boss,” Frank Mtetezi said on Twitter.

What nonsense is this... Ababu Namwamba should be ashamed of himself,” Abdulahi Adan posted.

Hii video bado inanisumbua akili, what was happening? I think Sports CS Ababu Namwamba owes us an explanation followed by an apology. Our ancestors did not fight and die for such things to happen,” Nahashon Kimemia weighed in.

Waziri Ababu Namwamba is getting it wrong. This is slavery captured in camera,” Kevin Oduor opined.

Ababu Namwamba is worth in the upwards of Sh400million but won't spend it on a shoeshiner he prefers taxpayers paying for that service,” Charles Kimani stated.

I do not know if he did it willingly or was instructed to do so, but this should have been done in private. Ababu Namwamba, clearly not a good show of servant leadership,” Asweto Amoke said.

