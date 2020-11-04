Voi Primary School in Taita Taveta has been closed down, after three teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The closure of the school was confirmed by the Taita Taveta County Education Director Samson Wanjohi.

This comes a day after 52 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in Kolanya Boys High School tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports reaching Pulse Live said that six teachers from the institution also tested positive for the deadly virus, and two other members of the support staff.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country, with schools being among the most affected despite having only candidates continuing with their studies.