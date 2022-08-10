RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

The IEBC has received presidential election results from over 93% of polling stations

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has received results from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South.

According to Form 34As posted on the IEBC website, UDA presidential candidate William Ruto carried the day with 983 votes, with Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga garnering 464 votes.

Ruto also beat Odinga in Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency where Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua cast her vote. DP Ruto managed 911 votes against Odinga's 311 votes.

Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi
Old Kibera Primary School where the Azimio presidential candidate voted, he scored more than 2,420 while the DP got 1,525 votes. As of publishing, the IEBC was awaiting one Form34A from one more station at Old Kibera Primary School.

At Kosachei Primary School, where Ruto cast his vote, he garnered 891 against Odinga’s 26 votes.

As of Wednesday, August 10, the IEBC had received Form 34As from 42,796 out of 46,229 votes.

