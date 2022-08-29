RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Voting kicks off in Mombasa, Kakamega & 6 Constituencies [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

No major incidences were reported except low voter turnout, showing that the electoral process had begun smoothly

Kenyans in Mombasa, Kakamega, and 6 constituencies across the country lined up to vote during the by-elections held on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Mombasa and Kakamega voters queued up to elect their governors, while voters in Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South, and Rongai queued to elect their MPs.

Those in Kwa Njenga Ward (Embakasi South Constituency) and Nyaki West Ward (Imenti North Constituency) will elect their MCAs.

Kenyans in Mombasa, Kakamega, and 6 constituencies across the country lined up to vote during the by-elections held on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Kenyans in Mombasa, Kakamega, and 6 constituencies across the country lined up to vote during the by-elections held on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Kenyans in Mombasa, Kakamega, and 6 constituencies across the country lined up to vote during the by-elections held on Monday, August 29, 2022.

No major incidences were reported except low voter turnout, showing that the electoral process had begun smoothly.

However, a number of voters at a polling station in Mumias West Constituency were disappointed after the KIEMS kits failed.

President-elect and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga will be looking forward to strengthening their control in Parliament and the Council of Governors.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared Monday, August 29, 2022, a public holiday in certain parts of the country.

Matiang’i issued a notice announcing that the public holiday would be observed in areas where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission plans to hold by-elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has, vide gazette notice (Vol. CXXIV—No. 169), declared that elections will be held in the listed electoral areas on Monday, August 29, 2022.

1. Mombasa County.

2. Kakamega County.

3. Kitui Rural Constituency.

4. Kacheliba Constituency.

5. Pokot South Constituency.

6. Rongai Constituency.

7. Kwa Njenga Ward (Embakasi South Constituency)

8. Nyaki West Ward (Imenti North Constituency).

In accordance with the Constitution of Kenya (Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) and the Public Holidays Act (Sections 2(4) and 3), Monday, 29th August 2022 has been declared a public holiday in the listed electoral areas.

“Employers around the country are requested to release their employees who are registered voters in the listed electoral areas to enable them to vote,” CS Matiang’i said.

The IEBC postponed elections in the above-listed areas on August 9, 2022, after errors were made with the printing of election material.

Three petitioners had gone to court seeking orders to compel CS Matiang'i to declare the by-election day a holiday.

