Joseph Abanja, father to later Baby Samantha Pendo who was shot and succumbed to injuries due to police brutality following the 2017 election unrest, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to ensure that his daughter’s blood is last to be shed, in an election dispute.

Speaking on Monday during the launch of the BBI Report at Bomas of Kenya, Abanja called on the two leaders to work together, as we move forward with the Building Bridges Initiative.

He went on to ask President Uhuru to reach out to his young family, stating that they have been neglected, and they are suffering.

“Ningependa kuomba Rais Uhuru Kenyatta vile umeshikana na mheshimiwa Raila Odinga msiachane mkono jamani. Tusonge mbele na BBI. Vile nimesikia kwa uchache na nimeisoma kidogo naona ni kitu italeta mabadiliko kwa Maisha yetu. So tupigie debe BBI, tusonge mbele, tusiuane. Tusimwage damu tena, wacha damu ya mwanangu ndio ikuwe ya Mwisho katika election kumwagika tena,” said Mr Abanja.

Read Also: Samantha Pendo’s Murder Case Takes Interesting Twist

Baby Pendo’s mother Lenzer Achieng says during BBI launch

His wife Lencer Achieng said a flower was uprooted from their home, one that cannot be replaced.

She called on politicians to sell their policies, and always be ready to accept defeat to their competitors, to enable the country to move forward.

Ms Achieng added that politicians should also be cautious of their utterances because this is what leads Youths to violence.

“Kama familia ya Pendo tumekuja kuhubiri amani ilitusonge mbele. Sitaki kusema mengi mnajua chenye kilifanyika wakati wa uchaguzi wa mwezi wa nane 2017. A flower was uprooted from my garden and it can never be replaced. I can be given another person, but not the same person like Pendo,” said Mama Pendo.

Baby Samantha Pendo was a six-month old infant who was hit to death by police officers who had been dispatched to maintain law and order in Kisumu, following the August 2017, general election unrest.

According Mama Pendo, the officers who committed the act stormed her house before they committed the heinous act.

Read Also: Trouble for top police commanders in baby Pendo's death after court ruling