RMS MD speaks after colleague dies of food poisoning

Managing Director Wachira Waruru expressed the company's condolences to the family of the deceased employee, stating that RMS is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time,” he said in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Waruru, several other staff members were also affected by the suspected food poisoning and have been hospitalized.

The affected employees were working on the Christmas shift, during which RMS had hired a private catering company to provide meals for the staff.

On Monday, December 26, some of the staff members reported experiencing severe stomach pains after consuming the meals served within the company's premises.

RMS is currently investigating the suspected food poisoning incident and is providing support to the affected staff.