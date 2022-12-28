ADVERTISEMENT
RMS MD speaks after colleague dies of food poisoning

Denis Mwangi

RMS is currently investigating the suspected food poisoning incident and is providing support to the affected staff.

Citizen TV studios
Citizen TV studios

Royal Media Services management has confirmed the death of one of their staffers due to suspected food poisoning.

Managing Director Wachira Waruru expressed the company's condolences to the family of the deceased employee, stating that RMS is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time,” he said in a statement.

Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru
Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru Pulse Live Kenya

According to Waruru, several other staff members were also affected by the suspected food poisoning and have been hospitalized.

The affected employees were working on the Christmas shift, during which RMS had hired a private catering company to provide meals for the staff.

On Monday, December 26, some of the staff members reported experiencing severe stomach pains after consuming the meals served within the company's premises.

Royal Media Services signage
Royal Media Services signage Pulse Live Kenya

RMS is currently investigating the suspected food poisoning incident and is providing support to the affected staff.

Waruru stated that the company is committed to ensuring the well-being of its employees and will take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

