Waihiga Mwaura lands key role in upcoming elections debate

Denis Mwangi

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate will be arranged in two phases.

The organisers of the 2022 Presidential debates have announced that the highly anticipated show will take place on July 26.

Presidential candidates have been invited to take part in the debate to be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa from 5.00pm to 10.00pm.

The presidential debate will be preceded by the Nairobi gubernatorial debate and the deputy presidential presidential debate.

The gubernatorial debate is in recognition of the central place held by devolution in our governance and the growing need to ensure greater accountability at the county level,” read a statement from the Presidential Debates Secretariat.

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate will be arranged in two phases.

The first tier will feature gubernatorial candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below 5 percent, while the second tier will involve candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys.

The first debate will run from 6pm and end at 7:30pm while the second debate will go on air at 8pm and end at 9:30pm,” the statement explained.

The first debate will be moderated by KBC’s Serfine Achieng’ and K24’ Ayub Abdikadir.

The second phase of the gubernatorial debate will be moderated by NTV’s Mark Masai and KTN’s Zubeida Koome.

Panel discussions for both debates will be moderated by Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura.

Waihiga will host analysts and governance experts who are going to comment on the progress of the debate as well as some of the issues raised by the candidates in between the debates.

The other journalist will conduct the debate and ask the participating candidates questions.

The organisers of the debate are yet to share the list of moderators of the presidential and deputy presidential debates but have promised fairness, independence and integrity.

Under the presidential debate rules, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with the candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or candidates,” the statement affirmed.

Deputy President William Ruto’s team had indicated that they advised the UDA presidential candidate from participating in the debate, citing bias.

On the other hand, both Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate committed to attend subject to availability.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

