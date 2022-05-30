Walter Mong'are cleared to run for President

"We want to confirm that you have complied with the checklist. You will be issued with a certificate confirming you as a presidential candidate to enable you begin your campaigns," said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Kigame and Wajackoyah locked out

The news comes only hours after Independent presidential candidate Reuben Kigame and Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah were denied clearance over failure to provide the required documents.

Wajackoyah presented 2,000 signatures from 17 counties each instead of the required 24. Luckily for the lawyer, IEBC advised him to put his papers in order and appear before Chebukati once again on Thursday.

Kigame on the other hand was not so lucky as he was informed by Chebukati on Sunday, May 29 at 10pm that he failed to meet the criteria. Kigame's attempts to meet the IEBC chair on Monday were futile as he was not granted an audience.

"When I wanted to seek audience with the Chair and have a redress of this matter, security barred me from entering the Bomas of Kenya, saying no aspirant was being allowed," he said.

A visibly disappointed Kigame organised a press conference where he produced all the signatures he gathered from the respective counties as well as the Identity Cards, terming the documents as evidence.