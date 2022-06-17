Wanted drug trafficking suspect extradited to US

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, 46-year-old Abdul was extradited to the US on Thursday evening.

This follows his arrest by DCI detectives on May, 31, after a cash reward of $1,000,000 (Sh115 million) was offered by the US government for information regarding his whereabouts.

According to a US federal indictment, in or about August 2018 through about May 2019, Saleh and others who were identified during a wildlife trafficking investigation conspired to distribute at least 10kgs of heroin to a buyer in New York.

After several meetings, Saleh and his co-conspirators delivered the first kilogram of heroin to a buyer in Nairobi.

Saleh fled from law enforcement, along with his co-conspirators, before completing the remaining heroin transaction.

He was then arrested by DCI detectives for drug trafficking in Kenya on July 11, 2019 and arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts, a day after.

After being granted an Sh200,000 bail, he went into hiding and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

