Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Miguna who touched in Nairobi at exactly 6:15 AM was received by his followers who chanted ‘Viva’ as he made his way to address the presser.

In his brief address, the controversial lawyer thanked president William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for ensuring he made his way back to the country minus any hurdles.

“I must extend my gratitude to President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and everybody else who has worked tirelessly to make sure that my rights are protected.

Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

“What happened to me should never happen to anyone else. A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded in a foreign land,” Miguna said.

He also thanked Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government saying that had the President Ruto-led coalition not won he would have remained exiled.

“I am extremely happy to be home. I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans for voting in overwhelmingly the Kenya Kwanza government because without this administration I would not be back home,” he stated.

Miguna vowed to take legal action against those he said abused his rights during his attempts to get back in the country.

“As you all know there are very many court orders that have been accumulating because there are people who acted with impunity. In the coming weeks and months, I will make sure that all those who violated my rights are held into account for the sake of justice,” he said.

Miguna Miguna blocked from coming back to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

From the JKIA, Miguna was escorted by a security team and is expected to later attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations whose invitation he says was extended by President William Ruto.