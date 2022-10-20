RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Amos Robi

Miguna Miguna will be gracing the Mashujaa Day celebrations on the invitation of President William Ruto

Miguna Miguna addressing the media at JKIA
Miguna Miguna addressing the media at JKIA

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna was treated to exquisite treatment after he landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) close to five years after he was deported to Canada.

Miguna who touched in Nairobi at exactly 6:15 AM was received by his followers who chanted ‘Viva’ as he made his way to address the presser.

In his brief address, the controversial lawyer thanked president William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for ensuring he made his way back to the country minus any hurdles.

“I must extend my gratitude to President William Ruto, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, and everybody else who has worked tirelessly to make sure that my rights are protected.

Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA
Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA

“What happened to me should never happen to anyone else. A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded in a foreign land,” Miguna said.

He also thanked Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government saying that had the President Ruto-led coalition not won he would have remained exiled.

“I am extremely happy to be home. I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans for voting in overwhelmingly the Kenya Kwanza government because without this administration I would not be back home,” he stated.

Miguna vowed to take legal action against those he said abused his rights during his attempts to get back in the country.

“As you all know there are very many court orders that have been accumulating because there are people who acted with impunity. In the coming weeks and months, I will make sure that all those who violated my rights are held into account for the sake of justice,” he said.

Miguna Miguna when he was blocked from coming back to Kenya
Miguna Miguna when he was blocked from coming back to Kenya

From the JKIA, Miguna was escorted by a security team and is expected to later attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations whose invitation he says was extended by President William Ruto.

Miguna was forced out of the country in 2018 following the mock swearing-in of Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park.

