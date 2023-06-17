DP Gachagua attempts viral 'Kuna Kuna' dance challenge [Video]

DP Gachagua joined participants in the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi, and during the warm-up session, he was invited to join the dancers on stage.

In the video that is making rounds on social media, Rigathi can be seen donning sports attire, immersing himself in the dance steps, albeit struggling to catch up to the dancers.

He was joined on stage by Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who was laughing at him.

The song, Kuna Kuna by Vic West birthed the dance challenge and has so far garnered 19 million views on YouTube.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi on June 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The DP took to Twitter to express his joy at participating in the Heart to Heart Run despite the chilly Saturday morning, a multitude of runners, including children, gathered for this noble cause.

“The Karen Hospital Heart to Heart Run has, for the last 30 years, become a symbol of compassion, resilience, and hope for children and families affected by congenital and rheumatic heart diseases.

“As we celebrate its 30th Anniversary, we recognise that hope has been restored to the over 400 beneficiaries and their families through this noble cause,” he said.

Watch the video below

Deputy President Gachagua commended the Karen Hospital and called upon other medical institutions and stakeholders to emulate this remarkable initiative.

He added that hospitals can contribute significantly to the government's ongoing efforts to provide quality healthcare for all citizens.