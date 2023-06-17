The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua attempts viral 'Kuna Kuna' dance challenge [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Watch DP Gachagua in his element having fun & dancing the Kuna Kuna song

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi on June 17, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi on June 17, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attempted to learn the popular ‘Kuna Kuna’ dance.

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua joined participants in the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi, and during the warm-up session, he was invited to join the dancers on stage.

In the video that is making rounds on social media, Rigathi can be seen donning sports attire, immersing himself in the dance steps, albeit struggling to catch up to the dancers.

He was joined on stage by Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who was laughing at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song, Kuna Kuna by Vic West birthed the dance challenge and has so far garnered 19 million views on YouTube.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi on June 17, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi on June 17, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Mater Heart Run in Nairobi on June 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The DP took to Twitter to express his joy at participating in the Heart to Heart Run despite the chilly Saturday morning, a multitude of runners, including children, gathered for this noble cause.

The Karen Hospital Heart to Heart Run has, for the last 30 years, become a symbol of compassion, resilience, and hope for children and families affected by congenital and rheumatic heart diseases.

As we celebrate its 30th Anniversary, we recognise that hope has been restored to the over 400 beneficiaries and their families through this noble cause,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below

Deputy President Gachagua commended the Karen Hospital and called upon other medical institutions and stakeholders to emulate this remarkable initiative.

He added that hospitals can contribute significantly to the government's ongoing efforts to provide quality healthcare for all citizens.

The collaboration between medical institutions and the government is crucial in ensuring the well-being of the people.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua attempts viral 'Kuna Kuna' dance challenge [Video]

DP Gachagua attempts viral 'Kuna Kuna' dance challenge [Video]

Hussein Mohamed responds after Sudan rejected Ruto as head of IGAD mediation

Hussein Mohamed responds after Sudan rejected Ruto as head of IGAD mediation

Ruto sacks 6 board members of gov't water agency

Ruto sacks 6 board members of gov't water agency

CS Kuria appoints former running mate Faith Mwaura to gov't parastatal

CS Kuria appoints former running mate Faith Mwaura to gov't parastatal

Key highlights of Ruto's maiden Sh3.6 trillion budget

Key highlights of Ruto's maiden Sh3.6 trillion budget

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

President William Ruto hands Faith Kipyegon a dummy cheque of Sh5 million at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon