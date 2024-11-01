The sports category has moved to a new website.

Live

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President

Denis Mwangi

Thousands gather at KICC for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in

Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President
Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President

Welcome to our live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki, taking place today, November 1, 2024, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

After an intense night of preparations following the High Court ruling to lift the suspension on the inauguration, KICC has been transformed into a venue worthy of this historic event.

Watch how Kithure Kindiki's convoy snaked its way to KICC:

We will bring you the latest updates, from the arrival of government officials and dignitaries to the public's turnout.

Security is tight, and excitement is palpable as thousands of Kenyans gather to witness the occasion.

Stay with us for real-time updates, images, and behind-the-scenes details.

Watch the live coverage below:

10:45am

10:45am

President William Ruto arrives at KICC
10:15am

Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki arrives at the KICC stage accompanied by his wife Dr Joyce Kithure
10:00 am

Swearing-in Ceremony of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President kicks off at KICC
