Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President

Welcome to our live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki, taking place today, November 1, 2024, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.
Thousands gather at KICC for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in
After an intense night of preparations following the High Court ruling to lift the suspension on the inauguration, KICC has been transformed into a venue worthy of this historic event.
Watch how Kithure Kindiki's convoy snaked its way to KICC:
We will bring you the latest updates, from the arrival of government officials and dignitaries to the public's turnout.
Security is tight, and excitement is palpable as thousands of Kenyans gather to witness the occasion.
Stay with us for real-time updates, images, and behind-the-scenes details.
Watch the live coverage below: