Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Amos Robi

Graduates from the school will be distributed to universities across the world

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti with her children during her swearing-in and takeover of the county government on August 25, 2022

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti is elated after her son graduated from Brookhouse School and was at the top of his class.

The Machakos county boss took to her Instagram sharing a photo of the list of graduands among them her son, Daniel Oduwole.

Daniel appeared as the second candidate on the list, with three distinction credits to his name under a main subject choice of Business Studies.

“Hearty congratulations dear son - Daniel Oduwole on your exemplary performance and the entire graduating class of 2022 from Brookhouse School.

"I wish you God's blessings, protection and wisdom as you continue to pursue your dreams. Love you son,” she wrote.

Brookhouse graduation list Wavinya Ndeti graduation list Pulse Live Kenya

Wavinya’s son was among the top students in the class of 2022 with the graduates set to join universities across the world.

Wavinya has already begun work in her county with instructions already coming from her office. Among the moves she had made is ordering proper solid waste management in the county.

“I have today instructed that solid waste removal in all urban areas across the county be undertaken in earnest. The ugly sights of garbage heaps cannot be what characterizes our towns.The responsible department is hereby put on notice that it won't be business as usual," Wavinya said on August 20.

Wavinya Ndeti in a tour in a Machakos a County hospital Wavinya Ndeti in a tour in a Machakos a County hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Wavinya has also promised to make changes in the health sector in her county saying she is working to ensure proper service delivery to the people.

“Today morning I made an impromptu visit to Machakos Level 5 Hospital on familiarization and fact-finding mission. Healthcare remains a key priority for my administration.

"We have identified some notable challenges facing the hospital and we shall move with speed to ensure better service delivery for the people of Machakos within our healthcare system,” she said.

