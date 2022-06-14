Wavinya Ndeti shares graduation photos amid speculations she did not graduate

Through her twitter page, Wavinya shared the pictured with a caption remarking how time fly's.

“A rare photo of a young girl whose dreams her parent's believed in, and supported exponentially! How time really flies!” noted Wavinya.

Earlier an authenticated notice allegedly from London South Bank University where the politician attended university said the governor hopeful did not attend nor graduate from the institution.

“The South Bank University United Kingdom wishes to notify members of the public that Ms Wavinya Ndeti did not graduate from this institution as she alleges. The university therefore issues this warning to Ms Wavinya Ndeti not to present Fake academic papers purporting to have been acquired at this distinguished institution,” the notice read.

Wavinya Ndeti during her graduation Pulse Live Kenya

The move by Wavinya comes as politicians try to validate their academic credentials as allegations of some hopefuls using fake academic papers to seek clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) emerge.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Polycarp Igathe was also forced to share pictures of his graduation from the University of Nairobi to proof he attended school. In the photo Igathe notes he is with his former classmate saying they have come from far.

"Here I was with 'Man Mash' aka Charles Macharia ~ Graduation Day, December 1995." While the latter reads; "With my buddy Mbugu Elias on the day of our graduation. Tumetoka mbali!"

As politicians share their graduation photos, Senator Johnson Sakaja is in a struggle to prove he is a degree holder.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Wahome the petitioner seeking to have Sakaja barred from running for office says Sakaja’s certificate was printed Sunday, May 29 adding that an information technology forensic investigation could confirm.