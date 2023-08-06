The sports category has moved to a new website.

We are raising a red flag – Azimio on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit

Charles Ouma

Why Azimio leaders are concerned with Karim Khan's visit to Kenya

File image of Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni during a past press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 18, 2023
File image of Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni during a past press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leaders have expressed their concerns with the presence of International Criminal Court (ICC) in Kenya.

Azimio leaders maintain that Khan’s presence in the country and being hosted by Mount Kenya University and it’s founder who is a friend of Khan’s former client (President William Ruto) is a blot on the credibility of ICC at a time when both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio have written to the ICC.

Khan represented Ruto at The Hague in the 2007/2008 post-election violence case and received a honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University (MKU) for his contribution to the promotion of justice and humanity.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s hosting in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya Uni & it’s founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” Martha Karua who is an Azimio principal Martha Karua wrote in on Twitter on Sunday morning.

READ: I choose to tell you the truth - Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

His Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya counterpart, Eugene Wamalwa also raised concerns during a church service in Mwiki on Sunday.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan with MKU Founder Prof Simon Gicharu
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan with MKU Founder Prof Simon Gicharu

“We are raising a red flag over the presence of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in Kenya,” Wamalwa said.

Azimio sought ICC’s intervention in what it termed as police brutality that left scores of Kenyans dead and others injured following a series of protests called for by the opposition.

Kenya Kwanza also wrote to the Hague-based court seeking its intervention and action against alleged sponsors of violence that rocked the country as opposition and its supporters took to the streets.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

