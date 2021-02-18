Deputy President William Ruto has responded to a statement by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, cautioning parliament against criminalizing the ‘Hustlers versus Dynasty’ slogan.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the Deputy President said that he agrees fully with Odinga’s defense of freedom of speech as provided by the constitution, but disagrees with his wrong understanding of the Hustler slogan.

DP Ruto added that his team will work to ensure the Hustlers narrative is positively understood by Kenyans.

“While agreeing fully with your defense of freedom of speech &thought as guaranteed by constitution, we respectfully disagree with your very WRONG UNDERSTANDING of Hustlers BUT will equally defend your thoughts. We will work tirelessly to get Hustlers narrative positively understood,” said William Ruto.

His response came shortly after ODM leader Raila Odinga warned parliament against passing the Bill to have the “Hustlers versus Dynasty" slogans used by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, outlawed.

Odinga's statement

In a statement on Wednesday, Odinga said that he had learnt of a plan by parliament’s National Security Committee to criminalize the slogan, and strongly advised against it.

“I would strongly appeal to members parliament to drop any attempts to legislate against this otherwise deadly slogan.

As a country, we fought for, and should respect free speech and association. We should be able to allow the Deputy President and his team to continue with their chosen slogan without any inhibitions. Those of us who see its dangers should continue educating our people against falling for it.

I have faith that Kenyans will see through this divisive and potentially deadly rhetoric and its attacks on fellow Kenyans, and reject it in the end,” said Mr Odinga.