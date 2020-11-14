Acting Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth has said that 4 health workers have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

In a series of Tweets, Amoth condoled with the families of the four Doctors, namely; Dr. Faith Mbuba, Dr. Jacky Njoroge, Dr. Hudson Alumera and Dr. Emarah Ashraf who lost their while trying to save others.

“Today my heart is heavy having lost four colleagues to Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs. For a country that barely has enough healthcare workers, 4 is too many a loss especially midst such a crisis.

Condolences to the families of Dr. Faith Mbuba Dr. Jacky Njoroge Dr. Hudson Alumera Dr. Emarah Ashraf You gave your all; even your own lives to save others.

@MOH_Kenya honors you even as we try to ensure that all frontline officers are fully equipped” reads Dr. Patrick Amoth’s tweets.

Amoth went to appeal to all Kenyans to adhere to all precautionary measures put in place by the ministry to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

“I beseech all Kenyans to VERY KINDLY take precautions. By so doing, you not only protect yourselves but also your loved ones as well as our healthcare workers. Frontline officers face a daily risk of contracting the virus and this can only be mitigated if we all follow rules” said Amoth.