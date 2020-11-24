Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has said that the National Government and the Ministry of Health have not neglected healthcare works fighting the novel Coronavirus, as opposed to reports doing rounds in the media.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 presser, Mwangangi stated that they are working around the clock to resolve concerns raised by Healthcare workers across the country.

“The Government and the Ministry of Health in particular attaches great importance to the work being undertaken by all our Healthcare workers countrywide. Our Healthcare workers are our front line soldiers in the war against the pandemic and contrary to the reports circulating in section of the media we have not neglected them... neglecting our soldiers will be like facing enemy without any defense.

The needs of our soldiers must be met for them to be able to render their services to protect us all. Government through collaboration County government are working round the clock to ensure the needs of our Healthcare works are taken care of, not only to enable them to face Covid-19 with confidence but also to deal with other disease affecting out people without fear” said CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi

CAS Mwangangi added that CS Mutahi Kagwe position to have KEMSA supply PPE’s to County governments at the prevailing market rates still stands.

“Health is a devolved unit. County gov’ts are mandated to take care of their employees.... We are in consultation with CoG, Treasury to ensure outstanding issues are appropriately addressed.

The measures we are putting in place include comprehensive insurance cover for civil servants and National Youth Service”, Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

The affirmation comes at a time Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) through their Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda have threatened to down their tools, if their demands are not addressed by the government.

Dr. Mwachonda insisted that the government is not doing enough to protect healthcare workers despite the risk they are facing in the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.