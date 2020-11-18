Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has insisted that Members of Parliament deserve all the bile and criticism directed at them by the public, as he reacted to a demand by MPs to have an emergency evacuation helicopter when they need treatment.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Mutula said while doctors are asking for allowances they deserve and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to use in saving Covid-19 patients, they MPs are shamefully demanding for helicopters.

He added that the legislators deserve all the wrath that comes from the people.

“We (the MPs) are demanding for helicopter evacuation, while my friends in KMPDU are asking for allowances and Protective gear for doctors trying to save COVID patients. We deserve the vitriol directed at us by the Public!” said the Makueni Senator.

Kenyan National Assembly chambers during a past session

His words come a day after MPs while Eulogizing the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga demanded to have access to a hotline number that will connect them to a standby helicopter to evacuate them to a well-equipped hospital in case of an emergency.

The matter was brought up by MP for Kwanza, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who also demanded that the same be done for a well-equipped ambulance for the legislators, in case they need emergency treatment, while in Nairobi.