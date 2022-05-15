We still have 48 hours to name running mate – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition

According to the coalition’s Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo - while speaking to an online publication - said that they still have time, 48 hours to be precise, before announcing the running mate.

Onsarigo did not clarify whether or not the big announcement would be made today during the rally rather he insisted that Azimio still had until the May 16 deadline and before then they would have settled the matter.

This as Monday, May 16 remains the official date set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the deadline for presidential candidates in the 2022 to name their running mates.

“We still have time. Deadline is tomorrow at midnight. We still have 48 hours to go. (The unveiling will happen) between now and tomorrow night. We still have time.

"At Kamukunji, we have a big rally there today. If the unveiling happens there well and good. If it doesn’t, then we still have time,” stated Onsarigo.

Pauline Njoroge, a communication specialist and Azimio’s insider was in agreement with Onsarigo’s views as she explained that within the coalition there was no official communication regarding the subject coming up during the Kamukunji rally.

"The last I checked, the Azimio running mate candidate was to be announced tomorrow (Monday 16th). I haven’t seen any official communication to the contrary. So unless a surprise move happens today, all indications point to tomorrow being our big day,” said Njoroge.

As the tension and uncertainty builds up, the Head of Azimio’s presidential campaign board Ndiritu Muriithi in an interview with Nation, said that the decision to reveal the names of the running mate solely lies with the former Prime Minister who may choose to unveil the names at the rally.

“It is possible (that Mr Odinga could unveil his running mate at the rally). It is not something that we have discussed but because he has since received the names it is something he can consider,” he noted.