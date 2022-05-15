RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

We still have 48 hours to name running mate – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition

Thomas Bosire

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has already named Rigathi Gachagua as DP Ruto's 2022 running mate

A fan holds up a sign reading Baba Tosha during Raila Odinga's Coastal tour with the Azimio La Umoja campaign on May 14, 2022
A fan holds up a sign reading "Baba Tosha" during Raila Odinga's Coastal tour with the Azimio La Umoja campaign on May 14, 2022

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party may not name it’s ideal candidate to deputize their flag bearer Raila Odinga during today’s Kamukunji rally as earlier speculated.

According to the coalition’s Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo - while speaking to an online publication - said that they still have time, 48 hours to be precise, before announcing the running mate.

Onsarigo did not clarify whether or not the big announcement would be made today during the rally rather he insisted that Azimio still had until the May 16 deadline and before then they would have settled the matter.

This as Monday, May 16 remains the official date set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the deadline for presidential candidates in the 2022 to name their running mates.

“We still have time. Deadline is tomorrow at midnight. We still have 48 hours to go. (The unveiling will happen) between now and tomorrow night. We still have time.

"At Kamukunji, we have a big rally there today. If the unveiling happens there well and good. If it doesn’t, then we still have time,” stated Onsarigo.

Pauline Njoroge, a communication specialist and Azimio’s insider was in agreement with Onsarigo’s views as she explained that within the coalition there was no official communication regarding the subject coming up during the Kamukunji rally.

"The last I checked, the Azimio running mate candidate was to be announced tomorrow (Monday 16th). I haven’t seen any official communication to the contrary. So unless a surprise move happens today, all indications point to tomorrow being our big day,” said Njoroge.

As the tension and uncertainty builds up, the Head of Azimio’s presidential campaign board Ndiritu Muriithi in an interview with Nation, said that the decision to reveal the names of the running mate solely lies with the former Prime Minister who may choose to unveil the names at the rally.

“It is possible (that Mr Odinga could unveil his running mate at the rally). It is not something that we have discussed but because he has since received the names it is something he can consider,” he noted.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance camp has already announced Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as Dr William Ruto's running mate.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

