A member of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce Maj (Rtd) John Seii now claims that they were forced to sign the final BBI Report by experts without reading through it.

According to him, the experts assured them that everything was as they had agreed and they had to sign it, because there were senior people present, before it was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Under normal circumstances, you don’t sign a document that carries such weight without going through it but because senior people were present and they assured us that everything is okay so we took for granted that we will sign the document,” said Seii.

Maj (Rtd) John Seii who formed part of the 14-member taskforce said that as they went across all counties collecting the views of Kenyans, one thing that was clear in their heads was that they did not want to add a burden to the taxpayers.

BBI Taskforce member Maj (Rtd) John Seii at a past event

He pointed out that one of the issues that were sneaked into the report was the additional MP seats, which he claimed was sneaked into the report when pro BBI MPs met in Naivasha before the report was made public.

“It took us by surprise when the question of constituencies was brought up and was sort of confirmed by those who went to Naivasha. Wherever we went in the 47 counties, there was something that was very clear in our minds, hatutaki kuongeza mzigo,” said Seii who spoke to a local TV station.

His claims come a few weeks after the BBI report was officially handed over to President Uhuru and Raila Odinga at the Kisii State Lodge, a day after the Mashujaa Day celebrations, which were held in Kisii County.

