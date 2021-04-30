RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders

Authors:

Brian Oruta

It's time we embrace Love & Peace-Raila

We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders Pulse Live Kenya

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga has said that for a long time, the country has been sold fear, and it’s time Kenya embraces love and peace.

Recommended articles

Speaking after a meeting with the Kikuyu Council of Elders, the ODM leader said this is the journey he has chosen, and went on to ask if Kenyans are willing to join.

Raila Odinga mentioned that he had a good time hosting the elders at his home for a meal, where they had a conversation about moving the country forward.

I enjoyed a thoughtful discussion at my home over a meal with members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders led by their Chair Wachira Kiago. A conversation about moving our Country forward not on the patchy path of tribal lines that have and continue to occasion annihilation.

We've been sold fear for decades; it’s time that as a people and a Nation we embraced LOVE and PEACE. This is the journey we are embarking on, are you willing to join us as we SIT down and TALK candidly? Nī gatho nī gūcera,” said Odinga.

Present at the meeting was Peter Kenneth, Oburu Odinga, Jeremiah Kioni among others.

Photos

We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders Pulse Live Kenya
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders Pulse Live Kenya
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders Pulse Live Kenya
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders Pulse Live Kenya
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders
We've been sold fear for decades – Raila says after meeting with Kikuyu Council of Elders Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Brian Oruta

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke