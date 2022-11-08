RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What Kenyans Googled most one month into Ruto's presidency

Denis Mwangi

Baby Travis Maina and the new DCI were among the most popular searches among Kenyans

President Willam Ruto speaking during a past meeting at State House, Nairobi
Google has revealed what Kenyans searched for the most in October, one month into President William Ruto's tenure

Recommended articles

According to Google’s latest data, some of the most popular searches included Travis Maina, the 2-year-old boy who had a fork jembe lodged on his head following an accident at their home when playing, the appointment of a new Aide-de-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga and a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amini.

Maina’s last days culminating in his death while undergoing surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital generated a heated debate over Kenya’s capacity to handle such medical emergencies.

Baby Travis Maina
The new Aide-de-Camp’s entry excited Kenyans’ interest in who would replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ADC Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lekolool following the swearing-in of President William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president.

Amin Mohamed took over as the new Director of Criminal Investigations following the resignation of George Kinoti. He attracted national attention when he shared his mobile number, saying he was open to receiving crucial information that would help him fight crime in the country.

Many Kenyans also searched the term Huduma Day following the confusion surrounding the renaming of the October 10 holiday. It was initially renamed Huduma Day and ultimately changed to Utamaduni Day.

Mashujaa Day also attracted attention, especially being the first public and national event presided over by President Ruto.

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens
Kenyans looking for jobs aimed their interest at the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner which announced fresh vacancies targeting to hire skilled personnel for various positions. The recruitment exercise closed for applications on October 26.

A doodle published by Google that celebrated the 94th birthday of Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye, a British-born novelist and poet who came to be known as the mother of Kenyan literature, attracted numerous searches with Kenyans seeking to learn more about her.

She mostly wrote about the struggles of Kenya during its post-colonial era but also published children’s books, magazine stories and much more.

The search results also reveal a penchant by Kenyans to keep abreast with global breaking news in the entertainment space, notably movie releases and popular television series.

October trends

  1. Huduma Day
  2. Kusoma KU Portal
  3. Marjorie Phyllis Oludhe
  4. Mashujaa Day
  5. Recruitment ODPC
  6. Francis Lesuranga
  7. Fork Jembe KNH
  8. Amin Mohamed
  9. timsUrl ntsa.go.ke
  10. Term

ENTERTAINMENT

  1. Werewolf by night
  2. Wakanda Forever
  3. Hocus Pocus 2
  4. Candace Owens
  5. The Mole
  6. Black Adam 
  7. Quagmire
  8. Alex Jones
  9. Rush lyrics
  10. Velma
What Kenyans Googled most one month into Ruto's presidency

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

A photo collage of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the SGR

An accident scene along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County.

