What Kenyans Googled most one month into Ruto's presidency

According to Google’s latest data, some of the most popular searches included Travis Maina, the 2-year-old boy who had a fork jembe lodged on his head following an accident at their home when playing, the appointment of a new Aide-de-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga and a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amini.

Maina’s last days culminating in his death while undergoing surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital generated a heated debate over Kenya’s capacity to handle such medical emergencies.

The new Aide-de-Camp’s entry excited Kenyans’ interest in who would replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ADC Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lekolool following the swearing-in of President William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president.

Amin Mohamed took over as the new Director of Criminal Investigations following the resignation of George Kinoti. He attracted national attention when he shared his mobile number, saying he was open to receiving crucial information that would help him fight crime in the country.

Many Kenyans also searched the term Huduma Day following the confusion surrounding the renaming of the October 10 holiday. It was initially renamed Huduma Day and ultimately changed to Utamaduni Day.

Mashujaa Day also attracted attention, especially being the first public and national event presided over by President Ruto.

Kenyans looking for jobs aimed their interest at the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner which announced fresh vacancies targeting to hire skilled personnel for various positions. The recruitment exercise closed for applications on October 26.

A doodle published by Google that celebrated the 94th birthday of Marjorie Oludhe Macgoye, a British-born novelist and poet who came to be known as the mother of Kenyan literature, attracted numerous searches with Kenyans seeking to learn more about her.

She mostly wrote about the struggles of Kenya during its post-colonial era but also published children’s books, magazine stories and much more.

The search results also reveal a penchant by Kenyans to keep abreast with global breaking news in the entertainment space, notably movie releases and popular television series.



