RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

Denis Mwangi

The Supreme Court ordered the IEBC to grant supervised access to the servers to determine if they were hacked

IEBC KIEMS kit in use
IEBC KIEMS kit in use

The Supreme Court received the ICT scrutiny report which was compiled after an audit of the technology used by the IEBC to transmit the results of the presidential election.

Recommended articles

According to the report, no major issues were observed regarding the infiltration of the system.

The report claims that through an interactive session, IEBC gave the petitioners’ agents supervised access to the live server.

IEBC BVR kit in use
IEBC BVR kit in use Pulse Live Kenya

The IEBC server was scrutinised for logs, users, and access traces, and to determine whether they was unauthorised access.

The report states that upon investigating who logged in on August 12, 2022, at 00:01, Azimio agents uncovered no indication of suspicious activity.

The agents' requests to view the audit logs for user root throughout the election time were also approved.

The report concluded that the records obtained from August 8 to August 29, 2022, indicated no anomalous behaviour.

Agents representing one of the petitioners, Khelif khalifa, sought to determine if the root user removed or wiped any data from the server before granting access.

However, no records of file deletions or removals were uncovered, according to the conclusions of the scrutiny.

Staff from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) empty ballots for counting at a polling station at the Kibra Social Grounds in Nairobi on March 4, 2013 during the elections. (Photo by Georgina Goodwin/AFP via Getty Images)
Staff from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) empty ballots for counting at a polling station at the Kibra Social Grounds in Nairobi on March 4, 2013 during the elections. (Photo by Georgina Goodwin/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The report also said that IEBC failed to submit a forensically recorded image of the server storing Form 34C.

Concerns were raised by the commission over the security of their hosted apps and server data, which exposed their whole virtual server architecture.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

Tough questions Ruto lawyers must answer for Supreme Court to uphold his election

Tough questions Ruto lawyers must answer for Supreme Court to uphold his election

IEBC lawyer claims 300 million Kenyans downloaded election results [Video]

IEBC lawyer claims 300 million Kenyans downloaded election results [Video]

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

DCI break into Malala's Kakamega home as they look to arrest him [Video]

DCI break into Malala's Kakamega home as they look to arrest him [Video]

Boniface Mwangi explains viral video demanding wife's treatment in hospital

Boniface Mwangi explains viral video demanding wife's treatment in hospital

CS Balala mourns his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala

CS Balala mourns his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala

Are we to declare winner? 22 questions Supreme Court judges want Raila to answer

Are we to declare winner? 22 questions Supreme Court judges want Raila to answer

Trending

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai

Mutyambai names acting IG after medical emergency