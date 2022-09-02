What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

According to the report, no major issues were observed regarding the infiltration of the system.

The report claims that through an interactive session, IEBC gave the petitioners’ agents supervised access to the live server.

The IEBC server was scrutinised for logs, users, and access traces, and to determine whether they was unauthorised access.

The report states that upon investigating who logged in on August 12, 2022, at 00:01, Azimio agents uncovered no indication of suspicious activity.

The agents' requests to view the audit logs for user root throughout the election time were also approved.

The report concluded that the records obtained from August 8 to August 29, 2022, indicated no anomalous behaviour.

Agents representing one of the petitioners, Khelif khalifa, sought to determine if the root user removed or wiped any data from the server before granting access.

However, no records of file deletions or removals were uncovered, according to the conclusions of the scrutiny.

The report also said that IEBC failed to submit a forensically recorded image of the server storing Form 34C.