Why 4.2 magnitude earth tremors should worry Kenyans

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024 parts of Nairobi and its outskirts experienced an earth tremor with a magnitude of 4.1.

This incident sent waves of fear among the residents, raising concerns about the potential dangers and the necessary safety measures.

It is crucial to understand the difference between earth tremors and earthquakes, and why an earth tremor above the magnitude of 4 should be taken seriously.

Difference between earth tremors and earthquakes

An earth tremor, often referred to as a minor earthquake, is a small, often brief shaking of the ground caused by the movement of tectonic plates.

These are generally less intense and shorter in duration compared to earthquakes. Earthquakes, on the other hand, are more significant seismic events characterised by a sudden and violent shaking of the ground, usually resulting in more severe damage and lasting longer.

While earth tremors are common and often go unnoticed, they can be precursors to larger seismic activities.

Parts of Nairobi experience an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 Pulse Live Kenya

A magnitude 4.1 tremor is considered moderate and can cause noticeable shaking of indoor items and rattling noises, potentially leading to slight structural damage.

This is why even seemingly minor tremors should not be dismissed.

Why earth tremors above magnitude 4 should cause worry

1. Structural damage

Earth tremors with a magnitude of 4 or above can cause minor to moderate damage to buildings, especially those not constructed to withstand seismic activity.

Cracks in walls, broken windows, and other structural issues can arise, posing risks to inhabitants.

2. Aftershocks

Tremors can be followed by aftershocks, which may be as strong or even stronger than the initial tremor.

These aftershocks can cause additional damage to already weakened structures, increasing the risk of injuries and fatalities.

Aftermath of the earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 Pulse Live Kenya

3. Psychological impact

The fear and anxiety caused by experiencing a tremor can have significant psychological effects on people, leading to panic and stress-related health issues. Ensuring proper preparedness can help mitigate these effects.

4. Potential for larger earthquakes

While not all tremors lead to larger earthquakes, they can sometimes be foreshocks to more significant seismic events.

It is essential to monitor these activities closely to be prepared for any potential escalation.

Safety and preparedness measures

1. Develop an emergency plan

Every household and business should have an emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, safe meeting points, and communication strategies.

Practice these plans regularly to ensure everyone knows what to do during a tremor or earthquake.

Pulse Ghana

2. Earthquake-proof your home

Secure heavy furniture and appliances to walls, install safety latches on cabinets, and ensure that your home’s structure meets local building codes for seismic activity.

Retrofitting older buildings can significantly reduce damage and increase safety.

3. Create an emergency kit

Prepare an emergency kit that includes essential supplies such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, and important documents.

This kit should be easily accessible in case of an emergency.

4. Stay informed

Keep updated with information from local authorities and seismic monitoring agencies. Mobile apps and emergency alert systems can provide real-time updates and warnings about seismic activities.

Business Insider USA

5. During the tremor

If indoors, drop to the ground, take cover under sturdy furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.