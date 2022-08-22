Why Ahmednasir won't defend Ruto's win at Supreme Court

Many Kenyans have taunted Ahmednasir, a renowned senior counsel who has acted in two presidential election petitions, as a valuable addition to the Ruto team.

However, the Grand Mullah, as he is popularly known, explained that he would have a conflict of interest if he represented the president-elect.

Lawyers Ahmednasir Abdulahi with lawyer Fred Ngatia when they represented President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Supreme Court

“I want but I can't act for President-elect Ruto in the Supreme Court. I'm conflicted. In 2017 I acted for outgoing President Uhuru against Hon Raila.

“Now that Uhuru's project (Hon Raila) is challenging Ruto's victory obviously Uhuru will object and raise clients-Advocate privilege,” he said.

This comes even as various media houses claim that Ahmednasir has already been drafted into Ruto’s team.

Others who are said to be on the president-elect’s legal team are Kithure Kindiki, Nelson Havi, Kioko Kilukumi, Katwa Kigen and Muthomi Thiankolu.

However, the Grand Mullah said that despite not being on the list of Ruto’s lawyers, he would keep Kenyans abreast with the proceedings, specifically by pointing out weaknesses in Raila’s case and making a prediction.

“Starting kesho (Monday) I will run a Twitter commentary on the Supreme Court petition that will be filed by Hon Raila. I will appraise the strength & weaknesses of the case, the responses by the respondents and jurisprudential clues we should look for from the 7 judges. I will predict the decision,” he said.

President elect William Ruto receiving his certificate

Chief Justice Martha Koome had tried to introduce a law that bans lawyers and litigants from commenting on presidential election petitions brought before the Supreme Court.

However, last week the High Court ruled that the law was unconstitutional and its implementation did not involve public participation.

Raila unveils legal dream team to challenge Ruto election

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja is leaving nothing to chance and has assembled a team of experienced lawyers and experts to argue their case.

Reports indicate that James Orengo and Otiende Amollo who secured victory for Odinga at the Supreme Court in 2017 are part of the team, hoping to do it one more time for the former Prime Minister.

Phillip Murgor, Tom Ojienda and Paul Mwangi are also part of the team being considered to lead the petition at the Supreme Court.

The petition will be determined by the seven judges of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome.