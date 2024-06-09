Comedian Senjee's surgery for endometriosis hits a snag despite raising Sh12 million

Senjee revealed that her visa application to travel to Atlanta for the surgery was denied and appealed for help.

"Anyone able to help out with the visa or the embassy...My body can't handle this pain any longer...@usembassynairobi," Senje appealed on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared that the sad news came just a day after endometriosis worrier Jahmby Koikai breathed her last, dashing her hopes of having the life-saving intervention.

"So I have a week left Unfortunately the day that we lost Jahmby Koikai, the next morning is the day I was scheduled for the interview. So I went there put on a brave face, and answered the questions correctly.” Senje added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Delving into her experience, Senje alleged that she was asked why she needs to travel to the U.S. when the treatment she is seeking is available in Kenya.

“So the lady went like what's your purpose of travelling and I said I'm scheduled for surgery and she asked why can't you get treatment here, I said I've already had another surgery done here and treatment but my condition worsened over the years so the doctors referred me to Atlanta."

ADVERTISEMENT

"She asked for the documents I gave her both letters from Atlanta and the doctor here and she didn't even read through the letters. She said as serious as your case looks you are not eligible to get the Visa." Senje explained.

The comedian shared her battles with the condition in the past, revealing that she has undergone two surgeries.

"I'm a very bubbly person but I can assure you, I'm sad most of the times, the teachers that comes with endometriosis, the migraine, hemorrhoids, loss of appetite, sleeping is a problem because the body is already” Senje shared.

Celebrities who have opened up on battle with endometriosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally, an estimated 10% of women of reproductive age are estimated to have endometriosis, translating to around 176 million women.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows outside the uterus.

Earlier this week, reggae entertainer and health advocate Mary Jahmby Koikai who was diagnosed with endometriosis passed away while undergoing treatment.

Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

A number of Kenyan celebrities have also opened up on their battles with the condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include media personalities Natalie Githinji, Janet Mbugua, Ciru Muriuki, comedian Zulekha Walalo, socialite Corazon Kwamboka.