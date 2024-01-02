Why CS Murkomen was forced to gazette increased Nairobi Expressway toll fees

According to Murkomen, the adjustment was necessitated by factors embedded in the Project Agreement, particularly the depreciation of the Kenyan Shilling against the United States dollar since the initial gazettement of Toll Rates in April 2022.

The formula for computing the new rates, Murkomen explained, is already part of the agreement, taking into account the loan facility obtained by the investor, which was denominated in USD.

Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasized that, as per the 2021 agreement, both himself and the government have no discretionary power but to adhere to the agreement.

"The adjustment was done based on the Project Agreement taking into account the depreciation of the Kenya Shilling to the United States dollar since the time of gazettement of the Toll Rates in April 2022.

"The formulae for computing the new rates is already embedded in the agreement taking into account the loan facility by the investor which was borrowed using USD ( as a banker you will understand more)," Murkomen stated.

One notable aspect highlighted by Murkomen is that the government did not provide a traffic volume guarantee for the expressway.

This, he pointed out, prevents taxpayers from bearing the brunt of increased charges resulting from accrued interest, inflation, and the difference unmet by lower-than-expected traffic flow.

According to the Moja Expressway which operates the road, more than 17 million vehicle trips have been made since it opened.

Additionally, Murkomen told the public that there is an alternative route for commuters who prefer to avoid the tolled expressway, providing a choice for consumers.

While the toll increase may be met with mixed reactions, the explanation from the Cabinet Secretary aims to provide transparency regarding the decision-making process and the factors contributing to the adjustment.

Nairobi Expressway toll stations Pulse Live Kenya

As debates surrounding infrastructure development and toll financing continue, commuters and taxpayers are closely watching how this development will impact their daily travels and financial commitments.

Here's the updated fee structure for various routes: