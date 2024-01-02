Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen shed light on the recent gazettement of increased toll charges for the Nairobi Expressway.
Why CS Murkomen was forced to gazette increased Nairobi Expressway toll fees
According to Murkomen, the adjustment was necessitated by factors embedded in the Project Agreement, particularly the depreciation of the Kenyan Shilling against the United States dollar since the initial gazettement of Toll Rates in April 2022.
The formula for computing the new rates, Murkomen explained, is already part of the agreement, taking into account the loan facility obtained by the investor, which was denominated in USD.
He emphasized that, as per the 2021 agreement, both himself and the government have no discretionary power but to adhere to the agreement.
"The adjustment was done based on the Project Agreement taking into account the depreciation of the Kenya Shilling to the United States dollar since the time of gazettement of the Toll Rates in April 2022.
"The formulae for computing the new rates is already embedded in the agreement taking into account the loan facility by the investor which was borrowed using USD ( as a banker you will understand more)," Murkomen stated.
One notable aspect highlighted by Murkomen is that the government did not provide a traffic volume guarantee for the expressway.
This, he pointed out, prevents taxpayers from bearing the brunt of increased charges resulting from accrued interest, inflation, and the difference unmet by lower-than-expected traffic flow.
According to the Moja Expressway which operates the road, more than 17 million vehicle trips have been made since it opened.
Additionally, Murkomen told the public that there is an alternative route for commuters who prefer to avoid the tolled expressway, providing a choice for consumers.
While the toll increase may be met with mixed reactions, the explanation from the Cabinet Secretary aims to provide transparency regarding the decision-making process and the factors contributing to the adjustment.
As debates surrounding infrastructure development and toll financing continue, commuters and taxpayers are closely watching how this development will impact their daily travels and financial commitments.
Here's the updated fee structure for various routes:
- Mlolongo to SGR - Sh250
- Mlolongo to Eastern Bypass - Sh250
- Mlolongo to Southern Bypass - Sh330
- Mlolongo to Capital Centre - Sh410
- Mlolongo to Haile Selassie - Sh410
- Mlolongo to Museum Hill - Sh500
- Westlands to Mlolongo - Sh500
- Westlands to Syokimau - Sh500
- Westlands to JKIA - Sh410
- Westlands to Eastern Bypass - Sh410
- Westlands to Southern Bypass: Sh330
- Westlands to Haile Selassie - Sh250
- Westlands to Capital Centre - Sh250
- Westlands to Museum Hill - Sh170
- The Mall to Mlolongo and Syokimau - Sh500
- The Mall to JKIA - Sh410
- The Mall to Eastern Bypass - Sh330
- The Mall to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre - Sh 250
- The Mall to Haile Selassie and Museum Hill - Sh170
- Museum Hill to Mlolongo - Sh500
- Museum Hill to Syokimau - Sh410
- Museum Hill to JKIA - Sh330
- Museum Hill to Eastern Bypass - Sh330
- Museum Hill to Southern Bypass - Sh250
- Museum Hill to Capital Centre - Sh170
- Museum Hill to Haile Selassie - Sh170
- Haile Selassie to Mlolongo - Sh410
- Haile Selassie to Syokimau - Sh410
- Haile Selassie to JKIA - Sh330
- Haile Selassie to Eastern Bypass - Sh250
- Haile Selassie to Westlands - Sh250
- Haile Selassie to Southern Bypass - Sh170
- Haile Selassie to Museum Hill - Sh170
- Haile Selassie to Capital Centre - Sh170
- Capital Centre to Mlolongo: Sh410
- Capital Centre to Syokimau - Sh330
- Capital Centre to JKIA, Eastern Bypass, and Westlands - Sh250
- Capital Centre to Southern Bypass, Haile Selassie, and Museum Hill - Sh170
- Southern Bypass to Mlolongo, Syokimau, and Westlands - Sh330
- Southern Bypass to JKIA and Museum Hill - Sh250
- Southern Bypass to Eastern Bypass, Capital Centre, and Haile Selassie - Sh170
- Eastern Bypass to Mlolongo, Syokimau, Capital Centre, and Haile Selassie - Sh250
- Eastern Bypass to JKIA and Southern Bypass - Sh170
- Eastern Bypass to Museum Hill - Sh330
- Eastern Bypass to Westlands - Sh410
- JKIA to Eastern Bypass - Sh170
- JKIA to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre - Sh250
- JKIA to Haile Selassie and Museum Hill - Sh330
- JKIA to Westlands - Sh410
- SGR to Eastern Bypass - Sh170
- SGR to Southern Bypass - Sh250
- SGR to Capital Centre and Haile Selassie - Sh330
- SGR to Museum Hill and Westlands - Sh410
- Syokimau to SGR - Sh170
- Syokimau to Eastern Bypass - Sh250
- Syokimau to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre - Sh330
- Syokimau to Haile Selassie and Museum Hill - Sh410
- Syokimau to Westlands - Sh500
