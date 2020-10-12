The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is cracking down on state officers who also hold positions in political parties.

The crackdown is aimed at reining in state officers who also dabble up in politics while in service.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju who is also a Cabinet Secretary (without portfolio) and his KANU counterpart Nick Salat who is also chairman of the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat speaking during a past event (Twitter)

The two will now be required to resign from one of the positions they hold following a memo issued by EACC.

"The Commission advises that any public officer who could be currently holding an office in a political party is in violation of the law and liable to the applicable sanctions, including actions within their respective institutional codes of conduct and ethics," the memo read.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak disclosed that a number of State officials are under investigation for flouting the rule.