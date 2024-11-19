Fact check: Why fire engines were spotted at Sarit Centre

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Kenyans on X expressed concern after reports emerged suggesting a potential fire at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre shopping mall.

Social media was flooded with photos of fire engines arriving at the premises, as well as accounts of apparent evacuations, causing a wave of panic among netizens.

However, Sarit Centre’s management had announced earlier that the event was a scheduled fire drill.

Sarit Centre’s fire drill announcement

In a statement issued on Monday, November 18, Sarit Centre clarified that a fire drill would take place the following morning. The drill was planned to run from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

"Sarit will be conducting a fire drill on Tuesday, November 19, between 7:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," read the statement in part.

A fire engine Pulse Live Kenya

The management aimed to test the mall's emergency response systems and ensure safety protocols were up-to-date.

Understanding fire drills and their importance

A fire drill is a simulated emergency procedure designed to equip people with the knowledge and skills necessary to evacuate safely during a real fire.

These exercises are critical in workplaces, schools, hospitals, and other institutions, ensuring occupants are prepared for emergencies.

Why are fire drills conducted?

1. Promoting safety awareness

Fire drills educate individuals about the risks of fire and the steps to take during an emergency. This knowledge is vital in preventing panic and reducing the risk of injury.

2. Enhancing preparedness

Regular drills build confidence and calmness, especially for those who may struggle to remain composed during crises.

3. Testing safety systems

Drills provide an opportunity to inspect fire alarms, sprinklers, and emergency lighting systems, ensuring they are functional and reliable.

A fire alarm system Pulse Live Kenya

4. Identifying weaknesses in plans

Evacuation drills reveal flaws such as unclear signage or congested exit points, enabling organisations to address these gaps for improved safety.

5. Meeting legal requirements

Many jurisdictions require periodic fire drills to comply with safety regulations.