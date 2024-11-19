The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fact check: Why fire engines were spotted at Sarit Centre

Amos Robi

Social media was flooded with photos of fire engines arriving at the premises

Fire engines entering Sarit Centre where a was drill happening
  • Social media had photos of fire engines arriving at Sarit Centre shopping mall
  • Sarit Centre clarified it was a scheduled fire drill in a statement issued on Monday
  • The management aimed to test the mall's emergency response systems and ensure safety protocols were up-to-date

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Kenyans on X expressed concern after reports emerged suggesting a potential fire at Nairobi’s Sarit Centre shopping mall.

Social media was flooded with photos of fire engines arriving at the premises, as well as accounts of apparent evacuations, causing a wave of panic among netizens.

However, Sarit Centre’s management had announced earlier that the event was a scheduled fire drill.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 18, Sarit Centre clarified that a fire drill would take place the following morning. The drill was planned to run from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

"Sarit will be conducting a fire drill on Tuesday, November 19, between 7:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," read the statement in part.

A fire engine
READ: Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

The management aimed to test the mall's emergency response systems and ensure safety protocols were up-to-date.

A fire drill is a simulated emergency procedure designed to equip people with the knowledge and skills necessary to evacuate safely during a real fire.

These exercises are critical in workplaces, schools, hospitals, and other institutions, ensuring occupants are prepared for emergencies.

Fire drills educate individuals about the risks of fire and the steps to take during an emergency. This knowledge is vital in preventing panic and reducing the risk of injury.

Regular drills build confidence and calmness, especially for those who may struggle to remain composed during crises.

Drills provide an opportunity to inspect fire alarms, sprinklers, and emergency lighting systems, ensuring they are functional and reliable.

A fire alarm system
READ: EPRA issues 4 guidelines to identify counterfeit LPG gases rising in the market

Evacuation drills reveal flaws such as unclear signage or congested exit points, enabling organisations to address these gaps for improved safety.

Many jurisdictions require periodic fire drills to comply with safety regulations.

Adhering to these mandates demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to the well-being of its occupants.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

