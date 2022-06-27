Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Igathe, who was selling his manifesto said that he believed he could do a better job representing Kenyans as an elected leader instead of an appointee.

He explained that elected leaders were different from appointees in that politicians were directly employed by the people.

“Chapter 1 (Constitution of Kenya) says the sovereign power belongs to the people and that is why sometimes you see a contest between politicians and civil servants. Civil servants have delegated authority, the politician is a direct infusion of Chapter One.

“That's why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary, that is why I have refused to be appointed chairman of this or the other. That is why I have put myself in front. I have practised what I preached in Kepsa; wajibu wangu,” Igathe said.

It is not yet clear when the said opportunities were offered to Igathe but his successful corporate career and close relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta make him a very suitable candidate for senior government roles.

The former bank executive could have also easily landed an appointment in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga's government if elected into office.

Igathe challenged members of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance to vote for him as the next Nairobi Governor because none of them was willing to offer themselves for election.

He said that instead of complaining about bad leaders, he would rise to the occasion and become a good politician.

“All of you love to seat in suits and discuss things in Kempinski, none of you wants to roll your sleeves and come to the political scene and do what I am doing…and because you can’t do what I am doing why don’t you start by voting for me on August 9.

“You are all scared, you are mickey mouses. You have refused to take responsibility but continue to say it is that fellow, it is that other person,” he challenged the business leaders.

Igathe credited his 26-year successful career to keeping a scorecard and making sure he attains the goals he has set.