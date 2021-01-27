Former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto has come out to explain the motive behind his recent handshake with Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Nation, the former Governor stated that his differences with DP Ruto had never been personal.

"It was nothing personal... Dr Ruto’s ideas on creating jobs, fixing the economy, creating a conducive environment for industries to thrive, uniting Kenyans and giving them equal opportunities, providing universal health care resonate with mine," he stated.

Mr Rutto went on to divulge details on the 2022 presidential race which are yet to be made public.

He revealed that together with former Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, they are involved in the creation of a new political outfit come 2022.

"We have agreed to support Dr Ruto as our presidential candidate. The next thing is to concretize our ideologies and strategy, lay out a programme of action and make it clear we are not going into an alliance on the basis of ethnic communities," he stated.