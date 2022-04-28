Media Personality turned politician Felix Odiuwor popularly known has Jalang’o has come out to explain why he was forced to defended his ODM Party nomination certificate despite his landslide victory in the April 22, 2022 primaries.
Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win
The past 2 days have been the hardest – Jalang’o
According the Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful, his main competitor disputed the results, forcing him to face the ODM tribunal to defend his win.
“This was yesterday a few minutes before I faced the ODM tribunal to defend our win which was challenged by my worthy competitors! The past 2 days have been the hardest in the past few days! I dint want to tell anyone that we have been taken to the tribunal and decided to face it headon," Jalang'o explained.
The former Kiss 100 presenter further stated that the tribunal upheld his win – a confirmation that he will be on the ballot come August, 2022, as the Azimio flag bearer for Lang'ata constituency.
“The judgment was delivered today and our win has been upheld and this is to confirm that we are in the August general elections as the Azimio flag bearers for Langata constituency.
“I want to thank ODM our party for putting up an able team of legal minds who keenly heard our defense and made the ruling today,” Jalas said.
Mzee Jalas also thanked the ODM party for upholding his big win on a day he was celebrating his birthday.
“I want to thank the ODM party for organizing the best primaries in the region, one of a kind.
"Today is my birthday too! So I am in a celebratory mood! Celebrating my birthday and the court ruling! Thank you once again to all my supporters and legal team that have walked with me till now. Now the real battle begin and the good news is that we are ready,” he added.
Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race
On April 22, 2022, the celebrated media personality was declared winner of the ODM Party primaries in Lang’ata constituency.
“It is with great honour and humility that I Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwuor accept the will of thousands of Langata constituency voters that I fly the ODM flag in the Member of National Assembly race in the forthcoming election. Thank you, for believing in my 'Utu na Watu' campaign.
“Overwhelmingly voting me as the ODM Langata constituency flagbearer is a clear show of your trust in me. Now, they say with great power comes great responsibility. The power is still with you the people of Langata, and the responsibility will be to vote me as your Member of Parliament on 9th August 2022,” the former radio host said.
