Why judge was dissatisfied with application to drop Aisha Jumwa's murder charges

Jumwa was charged alongside her former bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto over the death of a man in the chaos that erupted during a by-election in Ganda Ward, Malindi, in 2020.

The application to withdraw the charges was made in a virtual session, but the judge was not satisfied with how the application was made.

After expressing her displeasure with the way the motion was handled, the judge set a date for the DPP to submit a formal application to withdraw the murder charges.

The DPP’s office plans to treat the Public Service CS as a state witness in the case.

Her defence lawyers challenged that the evidence presented by the prosecutors could not sustain a murder charge.

They also claimed that Jumwa did not know how to use a gun and had never owned one.

Earlier in October, the DPP’s office also dropped corruption charges against the CS, in a case where she was accused of misappropriation of Sh19 million from the Malindi Constituency Development Fund.

In an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanunua in October, Haji said that there was insufficient evidence to sustain the case.

“For Aisha Jumwa’s case, we asked for evidence and it has never been availed. We had to then review the case and withdraw it,” the DPP said.