RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why judge was dissatisfied with application to drop Aisha Jumwa's murder charges

Denis Mwangi

The application to withdraw the charges was made in a virtual session, but the judge was not satisfied with how the application was made.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and CS Aisha Jumwa
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and CS Aisha Jumwa

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji orally applied to have the murder charges against Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa dropped.

Recommended articles

Jumwa was charged alongside her former bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto over the death of a man in the chaos that erupted during a by-election in Ganda Ward, Malindi, in 2020.

The application to withdraw the charges was made in a virtual session, but the judge was not satisfied with how the application was made.

After expressing her displeasure with the way the motion was handled, the judge set a date for the DPP to submit a formal application to withdraw the murder charges.

Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji
Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji Pulse Live Kenya

The DPP’s office plans to treat the Public Service CS as a state witness in the case.

Her defence lawyers challenged that the evidence presented by the prosecutors could not sustain a murder charge.

They also claimed that Jumwa did not know how to use a gun and had never owned one.

Earlier in October, the DPP’s office also dropped corruption charges against the CS, in a case where she was accused of misappropriation of Sh19 million from the Malindi Constituency Development Fund.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa Katana (right) and Geoffrey Okuto Otieno at a Mombasa court
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa Katana (right) and Geoffrey Okuto Otieno at a Mombasa court Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanunua in October, Haji said that there was insufficient evidence to sustain the case.

For Aisha Jumwa’s case, we asked for evidence and it has never been availed. We had to then review the case and withdraw it,” the DPP said.

The withdrawal of the cases

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why judge was dissatisfied with application to drop Aisha Jumwa's murder charges

Why judge was dissatisfied with application to drop Aisha Jumwa's murder charges

Cohen family's next step after planned withdrawal of charges against Sarah Wairimu

Cohen family's next step after planned withdrawal of charges against Sarah Wairimu

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money

Herbalist beheads lotto operator for accusing him of stealing his money

How to apply for Hustler Fund loan via mobile app & USSD

How to apply for Hustler Fund loan via mobile app & USSD

Nation Media Group announces mass layoff of staff

Nation Media Group announces mass layoff of staff

Cost of maize flour unacceptable - Ruto's Cabinet says

Cost of maize flour unacceptable - Ruto's Cabinet says

Governor Wanga issues orders after KCSE candidate died while delivering newborn

Governor Wanga issues orders after KCSE candidate died while delivering newborn

City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

Sakaja kicks out matatus plying these routes from Nairobi CBD [List]

Trending

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Alfred Mutua displaying his skills at the World Headquarters of Tae Kwondo (Kikkuwon) in South Korea

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Tom Ikonya who was swindled Sh700K in 7 days Photo credits: Mwangi Muiruri NMG

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop