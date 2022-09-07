RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Kalonzo Musyoka dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Denis Mwangi

Kalonzo Musyoka dropped his bid a day after picking nomination papers for both the National Assembly and Senate speaker positions.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka applies for National Assembly speaker position
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka applies for National Assembly speaker position

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dropped his intention to run for speaker of the National Assembly or Senate a day after collecting the nomination papers.

Recommended articles

Kalonzo said he arrived at a decision after the Wiper National Executive Council said it would humiliate him.

The Wiper leader had been dropped as the Azimio candidate in favour of Kenneth Marende over the weekend but on Monday, Marende did not pick the nomination papers.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

The Wiper NEC now wants the former Vice President to concentrate on building his brand.

Many MPs from his party believe the numbers in Parliament don’t favour the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

The coalition initially boasted more MPs than William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza but the dynamics shifted after a number of legislators crossed over.

Kalonzo’s exit makes Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula the likely winner in the National Asembly speaker race.

However, according to the law, Wetangula will have to resign before September 8, when MPs are scheduled to elect a new speaker.

Moses Wetangula applies for National Assembly position
Moses Wetangula applies for National Assembly position Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned the first sitting of the 13th Parliament in a gazette notice issued on Monday, September 5, 2022.

President Kenyatta set the first sitting for both houses of Parliament on September 9, 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, a 9.00 a.m.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya. I. Uhuru Kenyatta. President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the Senate shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m," President Kenyatta said.

The first business of both houses will be to swear in members and elect speakers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Raila Odinga nurses injuries after minor accident

Ruto, Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Ruto, Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Details of Uhuru's night visit to Raila's home in Karen [Photos]

Why Kalonzo Musyoka dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Why Kalonzo Musyoka dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Cabinet Secretary's husband: I saved my marriage by supporting Raila [Video]

Diana Chepkemoi narrates ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing at JKIA

Diana Chepkemoi narrates ordeal in Saudi Arabia after landing at JKIA

Kenya aqcuires Sh1.4 Billion special boat [Photos]

Kenya aqcuires Sh1.4 Billion special boat [Photos]

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

Trending

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

What the scrutiny of IEBC servers showed

Advocate Julie Soweto at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition

Jose Camargo: Raila's lawyer submits suspicious document showing Venezulean's name [Video]

File image of GSU officers on patrol

Police move officers, equipment & machinery ahead of Supreme Court verdict