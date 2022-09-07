Why Kalonzo has dropped out of Parliament Speaker race at the last minute

Kalonzo said he arrived at a decision after the Wiper National Executive Council said it would humiliate him.

The Wiper leader had been dropped as the Azimio candidate in favour of Kenneth Marende over the weekend but on Monday, Marende did not pick the nomination papers.

The Wiper NEC now wants the former Vice President to concentrate on building his brand.

Many MPs from his party believe the numbers in Parliament don’t favour the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

The coalition initially boasted more MPs than William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza but the dynamics shifted after a number of legislators crossed over.

Kalonzo’s exit makes Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula the likely winner in the National Asembly speaker race.

However, according to the law, Wetangula will have to resign before September 8, when MPs are scheduled to elect a new speaker.

President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned the first sitting of the 13th Parliament in a gazette notice issued on Monday, September 5, 2022.

President Kenyatta set the first sitting for both houses of Parliament on September 9, 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, on the 8th September, 2022, a 9.00 a.m.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 126 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya. I. Uhuru Kenyatta. President and Commander in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint that the First Sitting of the Senate shall be held at the Main Parliament Buildings in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, on the 8th September, 2022, at 9.00 a.m," President Kenyatta said.