Why Kalonzo postponed 'major announcement' last-minute

Denis Mwangi

Musyoka was expected to make his stand on whether he would rejoin the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party or proceed with his presidential bid

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s major announcement set for Monday was postponed at the last minute.

Musyoka was expected to make his stand on whether he would rejoin the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party or proceed with his presidential bid.

Kalonzo Musyoka speaking at the SKM Command Centre
Instead, he is said to have met with Azimio-OKA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta virtually to finalise a deal that will see Kalonzo rejoin the coalition.

Highly placed sources aware of the hour-long negotiations have told reporters that Musyoka bargained for at least five cabinet portfolios in addition to the position of Chief Cabinet Secretary should the coalition win the august election.

According to the sources, the deal will see Kalonzo being appointed as Foreign Affairs CS and be promoted to Chief Minister if the coalition forms the next government.

Kalonzo will also get to nominate at least four more Cabinet appointments; Water, Health, Energy and Tourism.

It was reported that Musyoka also wanted the Transport and Infrastructure docket but yielded in the end.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Over the weekend, Wiper Vice-Chairman and Makueni gubernatorial candidate Mutula Kilonzo Jr confirmed that a deal had been reached for Kalionzo’s return to Azimio.

“He called us to a meeting and told us to announce that he had decided to work with those who are determined to foster peace and end corruption in Kenya.

“Although we have been mistreated, we shall work with these people,” Kilonzo Jr explained.

According to Kilonzo Jr, the former VP had decided to go it alone to protest 'mistreatment' and restore honour to the Kamba community.

Kalonzo lost to Martha Karua in the race to deputize Odinga and unveiled his running mate on the same day that Odinga announced the Narc-Kenya party leader as his deputy.

Denis Mwangi

