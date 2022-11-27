RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Amos Robi

Charlene has been on tours within the country, visiting different counties for different projects

Charlene Ruto during her visit in Narok county
Charlene Ruto during her visit in Narok county

0ver the past couple of weeks anyone active on social media precisely Twitter must have come across posts of president William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto engaged in different activities in different parts of the country.

Charlene could easily be spotted anywhere from tree planting to hanging out with the vulnerable in society.

The 'omnipresence' of the first daughter has seen her receive applause and good reactions from Kenyans on Twitter who have praised her aggressiveness and compared her to her father.

One user Mairura Ratemo urged Charlene to push adding that time would eventually see her reap the fruits of the work she was putting in now.

Charlene Ruto during a visit in Bomet county
Charlene Ruto during a visit in Bomet county

“You have dared to dream @charlruto, they will laugh at you, they will nickname you Quickmart Ivanka, they will ignore you, but when the right time comes, the naysayers will be amused. Don't be distracted Charlene Ruto, the majority is behind you. Go!” Mairura wrote.

Its Kibe on the other hand said those casting down the first daughter were doing so out of jealousy.

“Charlene Ruto, The crown princess of Kenya seems to be unstoppable.. A true course on climate Action..Your jealousy and hatred won't stop her mission to serve humanity..” Kibe wrote.

Naftali Bett, on the other hand, said Charlene's actions were unique as not many people of her stature would go down to earth to do what she was doing.

Charlene Ruto with Kisii County governor Simba Arati
Charlene Ruto with Kisii County governor Simba Arati

“Getting people like Charlene Ruto to champion activities like empowering youths, children and championing climate changes is laying the foundation of a better leadership in the country. She's the first daughter of this nation, how on earth will you find such royals working…” Naftali wrote.

Charlene visited Narok, Kisii and Migori counties where she has interacted with leaders and young leaders there.

