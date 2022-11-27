Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Charlene could easily be spotted anywhere from tree planting to hanging out with the vulnerable in society.

The 'omnipresence' of the first daughter has seen her receive applause and good reactions from Kenyans on Twitter who have praised her aggressiveness and compared her to her father.

One user Mairura Ratemo urged Charlene to push adding that time would eventually see her reap the fruits of the work she was putting in now.

Charlene Ruto during a visit in Bomet county Pulse Live Kenya

“You have dared to dream @charlruto, they will laugh at you, they will nickname you Quickmart Ivanka, they will ignore you, but when the right time comes, the naysayers will be amused. Don't be distracted Charlene Ruto, the majority is behind you. Go!” Mairura wrote.

Its Kibe on the other hand said those casting down the first daughter were doing so out of jealousy.

“Charlene Ruto, The crown princess of Kenya seems to be unstoppable.. A true course on climate Action..Your jealousy and hatred won't stop her mission to serve humanity..” Kibe wrote.

Naftali Bett, on the other hand, said Charlene's actions were unique as not many people of her stature would go down to earth to do what she was doing.

Charlene Ruto with Kisii County governor Simba Arati Pulse Live Kenya

“Getting people like Charlene Ruto to champion activities like empowering youths, children and championing climate changes is laying the foundation of a better leadership in the country. She's the first daughter of this nation, how on earth will you find such royals working…” Naftali wrote.