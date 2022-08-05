RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Martha Karua dropped 'Iron Lady' nickname after more than 10 years

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

For long, the term Iron Lady has been used to describe strong-willed women but over the last few years, its meaning has been debunked

President Uhuru Kenyatta threw us under the bus - Narc Kenya Martha Karua on Waiguru impeachment
President Uhuru Kenyatta threw us under the bus - Narc Kenya Martha Karua on Waiguru impeachment

Azimo la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua has said that the iron lady nickname that had stuck with her for over more than a decade has a negative connotation.

Recommended articles

She was speaking in an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo when she explained that the term was misogynistic and thus decided to drop it.

For many years, the term has been used to describe strong-willed women but over the years, its meaning has been debunked.

Newly announced running mate of the Azimio coalition presidential flag-bearer, Raila Odinga (not in picture), Martha Karua (2-R) gives her acceptance speech flanked her supporters in Nairobi on May 16, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Newly announced running mate of the Azimio coalition presidential flag-bearer, Raila Odinga (not in picture), Martha Karua (2-R) gives her acceptance speech flanked her supporters in Nairobi on May 16, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

I think that name in a way speaks to the misogyny within society. Strength is not perceived as female. Strength is perceived as male,” Karua said.

The term was also used to refer to former UK Prime Minister Magaret Thatcher. With the exception of Baroness Young, who served as Leader of the House of Lords from 1981 to 1983, Thatcher was the only woman in a male-dominated Cabinet during her ten years as prime minister.

Karua also explained that she thought the question “Is Kenya ready for a female deputy president” as offensive.

READ: Martha Karua declares her net worth

She was reacting to the same question asked by Madowo, and said that the question suggested that there was a time the country was not ready, which was wrong.

That question suggests that women ought not to be on the ballot because I have never had anybody question whether Kenyans are ready for yet another male.

That question in itself is discriminatory because Kenya is ready for women at all levels,” she said.

Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022
Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022 Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya has the lowest representation of women in politics in East Africa, according to the international Inter-Parliamentary Union.

In the last election, women held only 23% of elective seats but 2022 has witnessed a surge in the number of female candidates.

Three of the four presidential candidates nominated women running mates while many more gubernatorial candidates also picked women.

However, many still face challenges such as discrimination and personal attacks from competitors.

READ: 10 Kenyan companies with female CEOs

Many of them continue to suffer humiliation and verbal assaults on their person, character and private life.

"People are saying, 'We want women in politics, we want more women to get these political seats'. But how are they going to get them if they are humiliated?" said Liz Njue, a Kenyan psychologist who wanted to stand for a county assembly seat.

Often times, when a women declares intent to vie for a political seats, their competitors try and discredit them on the basis of their marriages/relationships, children and other aspects of their personal lives.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Martha Karua dropped 'Iron Lady' nickname after more than 10 years

Why Martha Karua dropped 'Iron Lady' nickname after more than 10 years

EACC reveals how public servant accumulated Sh223 wealth with help of wife and son

EACC reveals how public servant accumulated Sh223 wealth with help of wife and son

9 Moi University students charged for threat leaflets freed on bail

9 Moi University students charged for threat leaflets freed on bail

Ambassadors unite to preach peace ahead of elections

Ambassadors unite to preach peace ahead of elections

CS Matiang'i responds to Ruto allegations of state interference with the elections

CS Matiang'i responds to Ruto allegations of state interference with the elections

List of expensive electronics stolen from DPP Haji's home in Nairobi

List of expensive electronics stolen from DPP Haji's home in Nairobi

Video of Junet Mohammed's wife campaigning in Luo excites Kenyans

Video of Junet Mohammed's wife campaigning in Luo excites Kenyans

Court to decide on Gachagua's candidature suit today

Court to decide on Gachagua's candidature suit today

5 police officers injured after ambush by gunmen

5 police officers injured after ambush by gunmen

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close