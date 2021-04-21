Why Mike Sonko has apologized to the Muslim community

He went on to say that the exercise will be extended to non-Muslim needy families as well, across the city county.

“This is to apologize to all our Muslim brothers and Sisters for this year's delay in distributing iftar foodstuffs to the needy families unlike previous years where we used to do it at least a day or two before the start of Ramadhan. However, we are putting measures in place to ensure we comply with the Ministry of health's covid-19 protocols before we start the exercise, which shall also be extended to other non Muslim needy families in Nairobi County,” said Mike Sonko.