Why Murgor sisters withdrew charges against Ndichu brothers

The two sisters had taken the Ndichu brothers to court after an altercation between them turned violent in October 2021.

The ladies’ lawyer Senior Counsel Philip Murgor said that the charges were dropped following an apology from the Ndichu brothers.

“This marks the end of the unpleasant saga, giving each one of the affected parties an opportunity to enjoy the upcoming holiday season,” he said.

The four had reconciled their differences a year after the incident happened at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road.

In their apology, the brothers said they had taken time to reflect on what transpired on that fateful night.

“We have since taken time to introspect and self-reflect on the same and acknowledge that given our standing in society, much more was expected of us on how we handled the incident,” wrote the Ndichu brothers.

“The unfortunate experience has taught us invaluable lessons which will certainly guide us going forward,” they said.

