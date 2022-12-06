RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Murgor sisters withdrew charges against Ndichu brothers

Denis Mwangi

The four have reconciled their differences a year after the incident happened at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road.

Eddie and Paul Ndichu
Eddie and Paul Ndichu

Sisters Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor have withdrawn charges against Ndichu brothers, Edward and Paul.

Recommended articles

The two sisters had taken the Ndichu brothers to court after an altercation between them turned violent in October 2021.

Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders
Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders Pulse Live Kenya

The ladies’ lawyer Senior Counsel Philip Murgor said that the charges were dropped following an apology from the Ndichu brothers.

This marks the end of the unpleasant saga, giving each one of the affected parties an opportunity to enjoy the upcoming holiday season,” he said.

The four had reconciled their differences a year after the incident happened at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road.

In their apology, the brothers said they had taken time to reflect on what transpired on that fateful night.

We have since taken time to introspect and self-reflect on the same and acknowledge that given our standing in society, much more was expected of us on how we handled the incident,” wrote the Ndichu brothers.

The unfortunate experience has taught us invaluable lessons which will certainly guide us going forward,” they said.

Paul and Eddie Ndichu
Paul and Eddie Ndichu Pulse Live Kenya

News of the Ole Sereni incident was first reported on Monday, October 18, 2021, by activist Boniface Mwangi and blogger Edgar Obare who shared footage showing the altercation.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya asks World Bank for Sh92 billion loan

Kenya asks World Bank for Sh92 billion loan

Why Murgor sisters withdrew charges against Ndichu brothers

Why Murgor sisters withdrew charges against Ndichu brothers

Ruto's Cabinet donates Sh17 million to National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund

Ruto's Cabinet donates Sh17 million to National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund

Ex-IEBC CEO sentenced to 4 years in jail for Sh1.3B irregular tender award

Ex-IEBC CEO sentenced to 4 years in jail for Sh1.3B irregular tender award

3 arrested in connection with shooting of senior chief

3 arrested in connection with shooting of senior chief

Sifuna declares admiration for his celeb crush & gets unexpected response [Video]

Sifuna declares admiration for his celeb crush & gets unexpected response [Video]

Security breach forces Police IG to miss Ruto event

Security breach forces Police IG to miss Ruto event

Unicaf & the University of Suffolk announce 3 new British Bachelor’s Degree programmes

Unicaf & the University of Suffolk announce 3 new British Bachelor’s Degree programmes

Luo Council of Elders chair appeals to Raila over planned protests

Luo Council of Elders chair appeals to Raila over planned protests

Trending

President William Ruto interacting with entrepreneurs during the launch of Hustler Fund in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

How to apply for Hustler Fund loan via mobile app, USSD

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

Lawyer Danstan Omari

At 40 years, I began studying law - Interesting story of Danstan Omari

A collage image of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided