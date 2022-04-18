Why Uhuru's retirement office budget has been omitted by Treasury

President Kenyatta is entitled to a fully equipped office, staff, vehicles, and other benefits including home, fuel, and entertainment allowances, which were not included in the budget estimates given in Parliament.

This points to the head of state’s desire to remain involved in politics after the end of his term in August 2022.

President Kenyatta was recently appointed as the chair of the Azimio la Umoja Council and will also serve as Jubilee Party leader for the next five years.

According to a report by Business Daily, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani could be trying to avoid breaking provisions of the law that prohibit a retired president from holding office in a political party for six months following his or her resignation.

As it stands, President Kenyatta is likely to be receiving only his pension of Sh691,200 until Treasury allocates a budget for his office.

A retired president's monthly pension is set at 80% of his pensionable income, which is equal to 60% of the monthly salary of Sh1.44 million.

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto’s combined annual pay will drop from Sh41.2 million to Sh36.4 million this year. This is the lowest figure since the duo took power in 2013.

According to the documents presented to Parliament for consideration, the full pay will resume in the 2022/23 financial year.