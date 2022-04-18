RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Uhuru's retirement office budget has been omitted by Treasury

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta is entitled to a fully equipped office, staff, vehicles, and other benefits including home, fuel, and entertainment allowances.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signing a document in his office
The National Treasury has excluded funds for President Uhuru Kenyatta's retirement office and personnel from the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July.

President Kenyatta is entitled to a fully equipped office, staff, vehicles, and other benefits including home, fuel, and entertainment allowances, which were not included in the budget estimates given in Parliament.

This points to the head of state’s desire to remain involved in politics after the end of his term in August 2022.

President Kenyatta was recently appointed as the chair of the Azimio la Umoja Council and will also serve as Jubilee Party leader for the next five years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the ODM NDC held at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena on February 26, 2022
According to a report by Business Daily, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani could be trying to avoid breaking provisions of the law that prohibit a retired president from holding office in a political party for six months following his or her resignation.

As it stands, President Kenyatta is likely to be receiving only his pension of Sh691,200 until Treasury allocates a budget for his office.

A retired president's monthly pension is set at 80% of his pensionable income, which is equal to 60% of the monthly salary of Sh1.44 million.

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto’s combined annual pay will drop from Sh41.2 million to Sh36.4 million this year. This is the lowest figure since the duo took power in 2013.

State House Kenya
According to the documents presented to Parliament for consideration, the full pay will resume in the 2022/23 financial year.

The next head of state and his deputy shall receive Sh1.4 million and Sh1.2 million per month respectively.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

