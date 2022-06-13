Why Ruto's interview with Joe Ageyo ended abruptly [Video]

During the interview, the two discussed Ruto’s presidential bid, his role as deputy president and matters affecting the county.

However, toward the end of the sitdown, the broadcast ended prematurely as the UDA party leader was making his last remarks.

Ageyo had attempted to wrap up the show with one last question but the DP insisted on talking about his manifesto, asking for more time to speak about his agenda.

“That's why I requested you earlier we should have talked about these things (his manifesto) earlier. This is what I'm saying…I am passionate about it these are the things that will change Kenya,” Ruto said.

“I want to tell you, Joe, I am really looking forward to another interview where we can start where we left off,” he added.

Ageyo, however, argued that he did not have the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto to interrogate and ask questions.

He also tried to get the interview back on track by reminding the DP to answer the last question which he had skipped.

“Right now I don't have the figures. You've thrown out 20 figures and I really don't have the advantage of interrogating them because they're not in context but I really really appreciate that. Finally, could you answer my question, if you do not win in august?” Joe asked.

Unfortunately, as Ruto was responding to whether he would have any reason to contest the results of the presidential election scheduled for August 9, the broadcast ended.

“I will support whoever will have been elected and be part and parcel of the Kenyan society…I want to promise you that I will organize no demonstration, I will not pull down any railway. That one I promise you. If there will be any contest of an election for whatever reason…,” Ruto said before the interview was cut short.

This angered supporters of the deputy president, some of whom expressed their disappointment on social media.

"I just heard, I will not organize demonstrations and uprooting of the railway line, then NTV ended the interview abruptly. Very petty," said Soy MP Caleb Kositany.

"Noooo. Dear NTV get serious. How do you abruptly cut off an interview? Hata kama...let us keep it professional!" Dennis Itumbi added.

Throughout the interview, the DP expressed reservations about some of the questions asked by Ageyo.

"Joe, are we ever going to talk about the issues about elections or we are going to discuss NIS, ministers? Let me be honest with you, and with a lot of respect, I want to discuss bottom-up.